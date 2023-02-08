State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,170 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Watsco worth $9,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,220,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Watsco by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $518,696,000 after buying an additional 102,460 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,715,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after buying an additional 152,610 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,841,000 after buying an additional 41,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Watsco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,617,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $296.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.92. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $319.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 70.61%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSO. KeyCorp raised their target price on Watsco from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

