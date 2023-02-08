State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 571 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of American Financial Group worth $9,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 29.7% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 8,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 362,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.75.

American Financial Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AFG opened at $138.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.23 and its 200 day moving average is $134.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.83. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $152.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.93%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

