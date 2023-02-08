State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 2,805 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,437 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of First Citizens BancShares worth $9,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 1.7 %

FCNCA opened at $791.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.94. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $598.01 and a 1-year high of $885.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $777.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $803.81.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 4.45%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 1,600 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $31,888.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 1,600 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $31,888.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,608. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at $67,361,052.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.