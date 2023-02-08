Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Cirrus Logic worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.8% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 32,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 4.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 637,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,861,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth about $328,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $106.65 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.60.

Insider Activity

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $249,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRUS. StockNews.com downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.36.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

