State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $10.70 Million Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,138 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of WestRock worth $10,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 48.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock during the second quarter worth $55,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. WestRock has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $54.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In related news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on WRK. Truist Financial lowered their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

