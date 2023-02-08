State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $10,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788,904 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 69.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,415,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,925,000 after buying an additional 2,213,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,830,000 after buying an additional 2,154,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

AMH opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $43.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $33.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

AMH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $31.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,678.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,678.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

