Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.17 Million Stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vicor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,020,000 after buying an additional 40,996 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Vicor by 53.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,680,000 after purchasing an additional 563,884 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Vicor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,312,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Vicor by 355.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,251,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,310,000 after purchasing an additional 976,973 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vicor by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor Stock Performance

Shares of VICR opened at $70.38 on Wednesday. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $108.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Vicor

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Vicor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.