Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 8,592 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,592 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Tempur Sealy International worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 292.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,066,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after acquiring an additional 794,840 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 149,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Repertoire Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 579,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after acquiring an additional 98,895 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 42,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $75,699.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,110,813.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 60,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,492 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.78. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $44.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.59.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

