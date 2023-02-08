Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 880 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Stepan worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 306.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

In other news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,308 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $583,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,135,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $112.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.80. Stepan has a twelve month low of $91.64 and a twelve month high of $116.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

