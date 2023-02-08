State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,575 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,904 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of F5 worth $10,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,030 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,488 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,897 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,056 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,478,000 after buying an additional 52,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of F5 stock opened at $148.50 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $217.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.61 and its 200 day moving average is $151.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.59 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $312,126.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,733.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $25,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $312,126.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,733.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,825 shares of company stock worth $3,145,959. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Barclays lowered their price target on F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on F5 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.21.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

