Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Insight Inv LLC boosted its position in Corning by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in Corning by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 39,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Corning by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Corning by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

