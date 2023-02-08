State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $10.61 Million Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $10,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Service Co. International by 1,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 1,076.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $471,227.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $71.43 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.76.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile



Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

