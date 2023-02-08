State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $10.50 Million Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,713 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Darling Ingredients worth $10,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 97.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $66.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.33. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $55.71 and a one year high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 21.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

