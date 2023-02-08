Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 432,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,289,000 after buying an additional 69,354 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $817,021.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,865.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $1,730,816.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,077.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $817,021.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $121.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.09 and its 200 day moving average is $115.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.09. Fabrinet has a one year low of $74.57 and a one year high of $140.18.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $655.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.67 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on Fabrinet from $132.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

