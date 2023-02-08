Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,468 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Macy’s worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of M. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its stake in Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 44.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of M stock opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.09. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Macy’s to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Macy’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.