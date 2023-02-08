Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,896 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,411,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,445,000 after purchasing an additional 282,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,321,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,499 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,382,000 after acquiring an additional 993,790 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,020,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,883,000 after acquiring an additional 319,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,014,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,869,000 after acquiring an additional 67,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -1,999.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on XHR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

