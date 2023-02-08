Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,503 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Avis Budget Group worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.75.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

Insider Activity at Avis Budget Group

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $228.24 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $131.83 and a one year high of $327.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.98 and its 200 day moving average is $186.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.35.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.05, for a total transaction of $2,300,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,647,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avis Budget Group news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.05, for a total value of $2,300,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,935 shares in the company, valued at $9,647,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $3,783,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 485,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,863,789.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,150 shares of company stock worth $9,816,032 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

