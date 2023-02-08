Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.21.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AMG opened at $170.40 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.12 and a 12 month high of $180.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.84 and its 200-day moving average is $141.81.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.25. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.31%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

