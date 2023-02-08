Signaturefd LLC Boosts Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Arconic by 319.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arconic during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Arconic by 21.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Arconic during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Arconic by 9.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Stock Up 1.0 %

Arconic stock opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Arconic Co. has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arconic announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 16th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ARNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Arconic from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Insider Activity at Arconic

In other Arconic news, Director William F. Austen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Further Reading

