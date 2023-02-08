New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $13,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $654,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 16,881 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 227,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,967,000 after acquiring an additional 23,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Insider Activity

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $69,816.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,162,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,333,866.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $38,813.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $69,816.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,162,396 shares in the company, valued at $78,333,866.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,655 shares of company stock worth $3,446,794 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH opened at $67.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.81 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.54%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Articles

