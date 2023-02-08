New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.42% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $14,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABG. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of ABG stock opened at $235.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.88. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.88 and a 52 week high of $253.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.23 by $0.89. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Berman Bridget Ryan sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $243,012.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,558.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Berman Bridget Ryan sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $243,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,558.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total transaction of $5,819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,277,008.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,775,133. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

