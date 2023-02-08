Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,294 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Best Buy worth $14,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $87.79 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $112.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.11.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

