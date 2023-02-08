KBC Group NV Decreases Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Masimo were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 61.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 38.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 62.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MASI shares. BTIG Research upgraded Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,778.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,040 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 46,818 shares of company stock worth $5,992,495. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $173.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.73. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $237.85.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.96 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

