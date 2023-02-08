KBC Group NV Raises Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 60.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $51,705.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,427.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $51,705.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,427.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $50,574.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,855 shares of company stock valued at $397,060 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. CL King boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

NYSE OXM opened at $116.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.42. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $123.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $313.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.38 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 11.97%. Research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.77%.

Oxford Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

