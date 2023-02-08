KBC Group NV Sells 1,186 Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Veradigm by 578.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDRX stock opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Veradigm Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Veradigm news, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $159,185.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 222,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,100,365.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $159,185.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 222,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,365.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $181,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 722,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,106,458.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,271. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veradigm in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Veradigm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Argus raised Veradigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Veradigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Veradigm from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

