Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Oxford Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Oxford Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Oxford Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Oxford Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Oxford Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OXM shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. CL King boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

OXM stock opened at $116.06 on Wednesday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.26. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $313.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.77%.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $294,780.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,998.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $294,780.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,998.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $51,705.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,427.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,855 shares of company stock valued at $397,060. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

