KBC Group NV Acquires Shares of 10,705 Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 21,136 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter.

OUT opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.71. Outfront Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $29.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on OUT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

