KBC Group NV Purchases Shares of 10,705 Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $598,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 25,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,663,000 after buying an additional 610,565 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 75,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the period.
Outfront Media Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of OUT opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $29.36.
Outfront Media Profile
OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
