KBC Group NV Purchases Shares of 10,705 Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $598,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 25,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,663,000 after buying an additional 610,565 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 75,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the period.

Outfront Media Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OUT opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $29.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Outfront Media Profile

Several analysts have issued reports on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

