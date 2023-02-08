Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 20.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,309 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,455,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after purchasing an additional 20,691 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 13.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,762 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 35.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Capitol Federal Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.62%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Anthony S. Barry purchased 3,400 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $29,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,178.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services, including checking and savings account, eBanking, trust and brokerage, and insurance. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

See Also

