KBC Group NV Makes New $179,000 Investment in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,283 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Yelp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $281,675,000 after purchasing an additional 596,879 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,519,344 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $69,962,000 after buying an additional 180,225 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,805,860 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $50,149,000 after buying an additional 56,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,614 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $54,770,000 after buying an additional 49,911 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 7.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,344,282 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,820,000 after buying an additional 97,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

YELP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Yelp from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $166,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 180,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,421,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $166,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 180,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,421,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $175,380.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 271,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,879.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 391,999 shares of company stock worth $11,408,440. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.25. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $39.26.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

