Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 2,424 Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP stock opened at $149.90 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $152.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.95 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.13.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total value of $668,793.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,896.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total transaction of $668,793.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,896.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.39, for a total transaction of $203,691.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,910.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,699,029. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

