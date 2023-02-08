KBC Group NV Decreases Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 14,253 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,136,000 after buying an additional 57,184 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,495.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,899,000 after purchasing an additional 148,367 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 810.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,085,000 after purchasing an additional 492,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $18,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Trading Up 5.6 %

NYSE STNG opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.50. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $57.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.71.

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.