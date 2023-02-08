KBC Group NV Cuts Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.94. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.