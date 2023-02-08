Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) dropped 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.04 and last traded at $41.13. Approximately 105,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 215,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATGE. TheStreet downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.29. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $363.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,281.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at about $5,740,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter valued at about $220,000.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.