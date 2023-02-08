Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) dropped 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.04 and last traded at $41.13. Approximately 105,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 215,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on ATGE. TheStreet downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 2.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Adtalem Global Education news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,281.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at about $5,740,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter valued at about $220,000.
Adtalem Global Education Company Profile
Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.
