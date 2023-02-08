Brokers Set Expectations for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report issued on Monday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Plains All American Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PAA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

NYSE:PAA opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 73.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.5% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.2% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.6% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading

