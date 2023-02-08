Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Freshpet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Freshpet by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Freshpet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Freshpet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of FRPT opened at $64.43 on Wednesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $118.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freshpet Profile

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.