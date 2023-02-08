Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Freshpet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Freshpet by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Freshpet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Freshpet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.
Shares of FRPT opened at $64.43 on Wednesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $118.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 0.97.
Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.
