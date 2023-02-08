Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Power Integrations worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 34.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 61.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 179.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 176.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 175.8% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.43.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $86.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average of $74.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.20. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.16 and a 52-week high of $98.92.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $49,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,858,927.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 549 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $49,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,858,927.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $99,027.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,123,504.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,234 shares of company stock worth $1,233,207. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc is engaged in the designing, development, and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

