Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 7,128 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,378 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,128 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 12.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,123,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,315,000 after buying an additional 1,340,649 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the first quarter valued at about $17,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 48.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,611,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,254,000 after buying an additional 847,312 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 22.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,526,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,143,000 after buying an additional 658,030 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the third quarter valued at about $8,396,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

UMPQ stock opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.97. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $22.06.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.20 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 24.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

