Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,703,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,815,214,000 after buying an additional 814,769 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,822,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,444,000 after buying an additional 511,305 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 36.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 9.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,722,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,636,000 after buying an additional 413,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Price Performance

EIX stock opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.49 and a 200-day moving average of $64.68. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edison International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.