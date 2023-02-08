Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,089 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 3.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 12.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 188.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 12.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 794,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,765,000 after purchasing an additional 86,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of NJR stock opened at $52.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average is $46.31. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.78 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.98%.

Insider Transactions at New Jersey Resources

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $147,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,708.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.