Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of PTC by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $135.23 on Wednesday. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.50.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $340,526.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $4,457,637.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,126,310.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 477,488 shares of company stock worth $58,657,378. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

