Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stake Lessened by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,175 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 71.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kite Realty Group Trust

In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $712,239.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 791,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,586,063.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $289,343.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 778,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,399,609.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $712,239.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 791,452 shares in the company, valued at $17,586,063.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,500 shares of company stock worth $2,013,888. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.35.

Several research firms recently commented on KRG. Bank of America raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

