Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,540,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629,405 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,806,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 799,000 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,759,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,861,000 after purchasing an additional 780,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,189,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,427,000 after purchasing an additional 764,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,508,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,964,000 after purchasing an additional 543,497 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

