Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 9,285 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,450 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 9,285 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $205,737,000 after purchasing an additional 655,132 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,071 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $139,310,000 after purchasing an additional 95,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $151,692,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,062,799 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $55,701,000 after purchasing an additional 87,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,016,035 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $68.42 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $78.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.60 and a 200 day moving average of $59.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $224,259.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

