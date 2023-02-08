Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stake Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,284,000 after purchasing an additional 636,809 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,415,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,219,000 after purchasing an additional 105,241 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $116.90 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATO shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

