OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of OrthoPediatrics worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter worth $65,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 120.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 79.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter worth $199,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIDS opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.55. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $60.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.66 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 1,771 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $79,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 1,771 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $79,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 1,195 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $59,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,275 shares of company stock worth $153,519 over the last 90 days. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KIDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.

