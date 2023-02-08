Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 17,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HE opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.88. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HE shares. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

