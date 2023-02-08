89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Up 3.2%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.66 and last traded at $13.66. 160,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 835,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETNB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

89bio Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $734.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 5.81.

Insider Transactions at 89bio

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.32. On average, analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 5,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $74,396.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,963.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 63,280 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 70,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

