SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.76 and last traded at $32.76. 19,352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 681,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWTX. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wedbush set a $45.00 target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.87.

Insider Transactions at SpringWorks Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

In other news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $26,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,293. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 28.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 465.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $653,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.