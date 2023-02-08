Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR)

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

FORR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research Price Performance

FORR opened at $38.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $740.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Insider Activity at Forrester Research

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $34,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,757.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Forrester Research news, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $34,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,757.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $116,620.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,253 shares of company stock valued at $220,660 in the last quarter. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 846.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 54.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forrester Research

(Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.