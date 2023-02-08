Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR)

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
FORR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.
FORR opened at $38.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $740.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 846.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 54.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.
